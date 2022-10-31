Not Available

Zombie A-Hole takes place in a world that's a bit different from our own. A realm that teeters on the edge of sleaze and comic book stylized awesomeness. It's Planet Terror meets Sin City meets The Good The Bad and The Ugly. All the men are hard-asses, and all the women are bombshells. Just because vengeance is your way of life doesn't mean you can't look damn sexy while you dole out hearty doses of whoop-ass. Everything is just a bit bigger and more interesting than their real life counterparts. This is a an exploitation flick with a southern gothic flair. Written by Dustin Mills