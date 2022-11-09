Not Available

Zombie Beast of the Confederacy

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    In 1863, Confederate President, Jefferson Davis sent a detachment with a dangerous virus known as Confederate 13 to Gettysburg to join General Robert E. Lee. However, his men and the virus vanished into the hills of Indiana County. In 2016, the virus has been awakened along with legions of undead soldiers. Only three men stand between peace and the Zombie Apocalypse. Will they be able to stop the virus from spreading before it is too late? Or will the country be involved in another civil war - a zombie war with a giant beast as the new general?

    Images