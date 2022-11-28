Zombie Bite

Not Available

During a zombie pandemic, security consultant Jack Romero is bitten by a Zombie and has 3 days before he either turns into one or not, depending on his blood type, which he doesn't know. Holding up in his home during a statewide quarantine, he must keep his wife, who is safely away at a military base, unaware of his condition, fend off an occasional zombie, as well as other characters, while the clock ticks away at his fate. Written, produced and directed by King Jeff, this film strays away from the zombie movie cliches and is fresh and original visually as well as its soundtrack and focus on character.