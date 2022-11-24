Not Available

When failed comic Gus Lawton pushes his wife too far, he finds himself chasing her across the country to the abandoned farmhouse of her childhood. Given the choice between losing Deborah or living by her plan, Gus gets busy fixing up the old place. Starting with the septic tank. In a moment of desperation, he digs up the very thing he needs, a zombie who'll do anything he wants... for now, anyway. As the zombie's own desires threaten their plans, Gus and Deborah come together in a desperate struggle to get what they want, regardless of the cost. Zombie Dearest is a genre-bender that speaks to the "living dead" - the hunger and the horror - in all of us. It's a wild ride that's both smartly comic and deeply quirky.