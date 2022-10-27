1982

Zombie Holocaust

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 6th, 1982

Studio

National Cinematografica

The members of an expedition in search for the last faithful of Kito, the cannibal god, land on a small island in the Moluccas (East Indies). They are soon hunted by cannibals and zombies created by the sinister Doctor O'Brien, who is experimenting with both corpses and living humans. Susan, a sexy lady in the expedition team, eventually gets the upper hand. She gains acceptance with the natives as queen of the cannibals and directs them against the mad scientist with his army of zombies.

Cast

Alexandra Delli ColliLory Ridgeway
Sherry BuchananSusan Kelly
Peter O'NealGeorge Harper
Donald O'BrienDr. Obrero / Dr. Butcher
DakarMolotto
Walter PatriarcaDr. Drydock

View Full Cast >

Images