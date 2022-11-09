Not Available

Zombie Hunter is set in a post-apocalyptic Zombie wasteland caused by the mysterious street drug "Natas". We follow one man who has nothing left other than a beat up Camaro and a trunk full of guns and booze. He runs down Flesh Eaters, hunting for sport and redemption, while also running from his past. After crashing into a small group of survivors, who are running low on resources, he decides to lend a hand. But a surprise attack by the Flesh Eaters forces them on the run and puts the Hunter's skills to the test.