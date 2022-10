Not Available

‘Zombie in a Penguin Suit’ is based on the short story ‘What’s Black and White and Red All Over?’ written by San Francisco-based artist, author and musician Hugo Garza. For his 25th birthday, director Chris Russell was given Mr. Garza’s second anthology ‘What the Dead Leaves.’ He read the story and fell instantly in love, and knew he needed to see it filmed. "It is about a guy who becomes a zombie while wearing a giant penguin suit. Hilarity and sadness ensue."