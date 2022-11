Not Available

Ted is not a zombie. Just ask him. Sure, he picked up a "skin thing" on his vacay in The Caribbean, and he's hungering for brains, but who isn't? Anyway, things are bound to get better when Ted inherits his grandpa's fortune; all he's gotta do is wait for the old man to die. In the meantime, in case things weren't strange enough, Ted follows a hot vampire into group therapy where the patients all suffer disorders of the paranormal. Yep. Things just went from weird to wacky.