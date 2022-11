Not Available

When young MacGuffin is left wheelchair bound by a horde of drunken Mardi Gras revelers, he devotes his remaining years to one final act of twisted revenge. By performing a ritual that raises Zombie! from his grave to wreak vengeance upon unsuspecting Mardi Gras revelers 23 years later, the adult MacGuffin unwittingly unleashes forces beyond his control and aids a pair of renegade aliens in their own sinister agenda.