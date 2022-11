Not Available

Stanley Nudelman who changed a town they call Dementedyville when he bought a cute but a dangerous stuffed animal called Zombiekins. It can be creepy or cute but when the moonlight shines on him it causes him to be alive and do crazy things but when he found out that he is not as scary as to where he was from Stanley must figure out a plan to take him home to see why he isn't as scary and make him more like every other scary thing at his home.