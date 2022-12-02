Zonder Zelda

Not Available

Wander is working as an engine operator on a cargo-ship. When he takes a coffee-break, a woman appears in a talkshow on TV. In an instant, Wander recognizes her to be his long lost girl-friend Zelda from childhood days some 20 years ago. In these days, Wander used to live in a boarding-school. From his room window, he can see the house on the opposite river bank where Zelda lives. She's a really adorable young beauty, but she's less affected than one should think, and so Wander gets his chance. They are having a good time until one day when Wander finds Zelda's father in the school kitchen making love to the kitchen maid. Things turn out bad for most of the characters involved, but there's an open end.