Not Available

Zonzon

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In a French prison, three men are coming to terms with the emotional and physical torment which their incarceration brings them. Arnaud is serving a six-month sentence for drug smuggling; he protests his innocence and will do anything to secure an early release. Francky is a hardened criminal who has all but lost his wife and family and who seeks comfort in self-inflicted abuse. Kader is in prison for theft; he is the most philosophical of the three men, he is growing accustomed to prison life and seems to prefer it to the world outside.

Cast

Gaël MorelGrandjean
Jamel DebbouzeKader
Fabienne BabeChristine
Élodie BouchezCarmen
François LevantalRico
Serge BlumentalGardien Raymond

View Full Cast >

Images