1933

Zoo in Budapest

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 27th, 1933

Studio

Fox Film Corporation

Zani is an unusual young man who has spent his entire life in a zoo in Budapest. His only true friends are the zoo's animals. When Zani meets Eve, a young orphan girl, they fall in love. To be together Eve must somehow escape from her strict orphan school. When she does she and Zani must hide overnight in the zoo - where everyone is looking to find them.

Cast

Loretta YoungEve
Gene RaymondZani
O.P. HeggieDr. Grunbaum
Wally AlbrightPaul Vandor
Paul FixHeinie
Ruth WarrenKatrina

