Zani is an unusual young man who has spent his entire life in a zoo in Budapest. His only true friends are the zoo's animals. When Zani meets Eve, a young orphan girl, they fall in love. To be together Eve must somehow escape from her strict orphan school. When she does she and Zani must hide overnight in the zoo - where everyone is looking to find them.
|Loretta Young
|Eve
|Gene Raymond
|Zani
|O.P. Heggie
|Dr. Grunbaum
|Wally Albright
|Paul Vandor
|Paul Fix
|Heinie
|Ruth Warren
|Katrina
View Full Cast >