Zoo Wars & Zoo Wars 2 - TWO FILMS ON ONE DISC

ZOO WARS (2018) Nuke is a regular city elephant with a boring desk job yearning for great space adventures. When Nuke joins forces with rogue warrior Squeeze Whistle, a fearless space squirrel, they set off on a fur-raising adventure to rescue a princess and stop an evil mouse intent on taking over the galaxy. ZOO WARS 2 (2019) In the wake of a truce between the Nice Side and the Mice Side, the Zooverse has settled into an era of peace. The villainous mouse, Boo Boo Squeal, is determined to violate that peace treaty, and restart war at any cost. Nice Side heroes, Nuke and B-52, are forced to fend for themselves, thwarting Boo Boo's vengeful minions and defending the Zooverse with everything they've got.