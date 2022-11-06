Not Available

Eva is a singer in a Noah's Ark themed nightclub, where the guests wear animal masks. She sings about a doomed love affair between a lion tamer and a lion. She is approached by a stranger who claims to know her and to remember her singing Mozart which she denies. Driven around in her midget manager´s limousine she encounters bizarre characters who turn out to belong to her incestuous family of ogres. All culminates in a bizarre finale in a zoo featuring Klaus Kinski and arias from "The Magic Flute". Stylish, surrealistic and weird, but you will scratch your head and ask yourself what it´s all about (and why you should bother).