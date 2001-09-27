Clear the runway for Derek Zoolander, VH1's three-time male model of the year. His face falls when hippie-chic "he's so hot right now" Hansel scooters in to steal this year's award. The evil fashion guru Mugatu seizes the opportunity to turn Derek into a killing machine. Its a well-designed conspiracy and only with the help of Hansel and a few well-chosen accessories can Derek make the world safe.
|Ben Stiller
|Derek Zoolander
|Owen Wilson
|Hansel
|Christine Taylor
|Matilda Jeffries
|Will Ferrell
|Mugatu
|Milla Jovovich
|Katinka
|Jerry Stiller
|Maury Ballstein
