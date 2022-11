Not Available

The zoom lens - with its ability to bring the distance close, then throw it back again - is the protagonist in John Du Cane’s film. Its action here is combined with a time exposure on each film frame. Thus both time and distance are compressed within the same image. ‘I wanted the viewer to be pretty conscious that what they’re seeing is not something that exists on celluloid; that there’s a way it’s manufactured in the viewing process.’ John Du Cane 2002