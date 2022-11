Not Available

Toshihiro, a photography school dropout, is obsessed with secretly photographing the lovely Seiko. He is in love with her and hopes to lose his virginity to her someday but is unaware that Seiko may be attracted to him as well. After spying on her with one of her professors, Toshihiro becomes jealous and swears to forget about Seiko. As they both struggle with their sexual urges, a series of misadventures bring them closer together.