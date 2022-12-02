Zoom Up: The Beaver Book Girl

Not Available

A sexually perverse mystery set within the adult magazine industry. A woman is brutally assaulted in an abandoned factory, and her assailant escapes into the darkness after dropping a wad of money. A few years later, a photographer specializing in schoolgirl panty shots meets his match when a mysterious femme fatale volunteers to be his new model. This woman used to be the “queen” of the skin magazines, but she is also hiding a terrible secret and may be a wanted fugitive. Will the photographer escape her sexual grasp?