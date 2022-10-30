Not Available

Shots ring out on a Brooklyn street and suddenly a young girl lies dead on her front steps. The killer's name is Zooman (Khalil Kain), and though dozens of neighbors saw the unintentional shooting, no one is willing to come forward with information. Life goes on, a killer goes free, and one grieving, broken father (Louis Gossett Jr.) is forced to take his cry for justice to the media, hoping to spark a confrontation with his daughter's murderer. Charles Dutton and CCH Pounder costar in this powerful original drama.