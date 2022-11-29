Zoonation's The Mad Hatter's Tea Party

Not Available

Young psychotherapist Ernest is an expert in being normal – he even has a PhD in normalization. He’s just begun his first job, at the prestigious (if rather gloomy) Institute for Extremely Normal Behaviour. It’s immediately clear his patients need his help: the March Hare, the Mad Hatter, Tweedledum and Tweedledee and the furious Queen of Hearts all claim to be from somewhere called Wonderland. But as Ernest gets to know them all, he begins to ask himself two big questions: what is ‘normal’ and what’s so great about it anyway?