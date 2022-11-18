Not Available

Take a ride on the alphabet train to the most amazing zoo you'll ever see in ZOOper Phonics. Visit animals in their natural habitats through the magical world of computer animation with bright, bold images of alligators, bears, dolphins, monkeys, zebras and lots more. Children's voices on the video invite young viewers to shout out the names of the animals while learning correct phonetic pronunciation. Foot-stamping, hand-clapping classical marches from composers like Johann Strauss and John Philips Sousa accompany the train on its fun journey through the zoo.