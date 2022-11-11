Not Available

Ravi lives in Bombay city with his blind and ailing mother, who cannot withstand any excitement. His dad works out of town, but manages to send them money for their livelihood every month. Then one day the Police come and knock on his door, and inform him that his father has passed away. He is devastated, but hides this fact from his mother, and arranges the funeral with the help of friends and neighbors. He comes to know that his father was killed by a man named Shiva, and he vows to avenge this. One day he gets into a fight with hoodlums, and a man named Tony comes to his aid.