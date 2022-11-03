1969

Zorns Lemma

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1969

Studio

Not Available

Zorns Lemma is a 1970 American structural experimental film by Hollis Frampton. It is named after Zorn's lemma (also known as the Kuratowski–Zorn lemma), a proposition of set theory formulated by mathematician Max Zorn in 1935. Zorns Lemma is prefaced with a reading from an early grammar textbook. The remainder of the film, largely silent, shows the viewer an evolving 24-part "alphabet" (composed initially of street signs photographed in New York City) which is cycled through, replaced and expanded upon. The film's conclusion shows a man, woman and dog walking through snow as several voices read passages from On Light, or the Ingression of Forms, by Robert Grosseteste.

Cast

Robert Huot
Rosemarie Castoro
Marcia Steinbrecher
Twyla Tharp
Joyce Wieland

View Full Cast >

Images