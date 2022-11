Not Available

A beautiful woman marries a wealthy man, who for years chose to be a bachelor inspite of numerous female suitors. At first the marriage is perfect; he’s a loving husband and an enthusiastic lover. But soon the romance cools and the wife discovers that it has to do with a secret kept in the attic, something – or someone – he visits every night, that is changing him from a loving husband into a stranger… Akira Fukamachi directs this erotic and atmospheric drama.