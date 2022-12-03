Not Available

Zownir: Radical Man

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The portrait of Miron Zownir, one of the most censored photographers, filmmakers and crime novelists of our time. Stanley Kubrick's screenwriter and satirical novelist Terry Southern called Miron Zownir the poet of radical photography. Born in Karlsruhe in 1953, Zownir moved to Berlin in 1976 and then to the U.S. in 1981. There he spent 15 years in New York, Los Angeles & Pittsburgh. Zownir is one of the greatest existentialist photographers of our time. His images are icons of lust, pain, hunger, madness, starvation & death.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images