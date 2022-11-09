ZsaZsa Zaturnnah Ze Moveeh

Not Available

After experiencing heartache, Adrian a.k.a. Ada - a conservative homosexual, leaves the city with his cousin Aruba. Relocating to a quaint province to start a new life and a parlor business, she meets her assistant Didi, her new secret love Dodong and a multitude of wacky characters including Dodong's brother Poldo, the peculiar couple Aling Britney and Mang Justin and her arch-rival when it comes to Dodong's affections Krystal. When a mysterious stone engraved with the words "Zaturnnah" falls from the sky one night, Ada gulps it down and he is magically transformed into Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah, a super heroine with immense strength and extraordinary beauty. In the pursuit of liberty, truth, justice and loads of excellent hair coloring, she fearlessly defends her newfound home from a giant frog, zombies running amok and from the overbearing Amazonistas from Planet X led by man-hater Queen Femina.