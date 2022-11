Not Available

The soldier Martin has been relocated to a small border village in Thuringia. During a storm, he comes to the rescue of Renate, a farmer′s daughter. The two young people fall in love, thereby upsetting Renate′s father who has already promised his daughter to the son of the big farmer Grabow. Henceforth, he does his utmost to tear Martin and Renate apart. Meanwhile, Grabow prepares to flee the GDR with the help of the lance-corporal Zimmer who is indebted to him.