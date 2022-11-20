Zu Jia Xian Yi Ren

Not Available

The Suspicious centers around a mysterious pharmaceutical company and its new drug that cures insomnia. The owner Li attempts to sell his company to a Japanese businessman, but the businessman only has eyes on the formula of his new drug. Joe portrays An Qi’er, a senior secretary who strikes an ambiguous relationship with Lin Yitai, an insomniac general sales manager at the pharmaceutical company. Portraying an extremely cold, evil and manipulative character, Joe said she has finally fulfilled her wish to portray a completely different character from past roles.