Zu: Time Warrior

Zu opens in modern day Canada. Yuen Biao is Ti, a college student who after visiting an exhibition of 10th century Chinese art at a local museum becomes enthralled with a painting depicting gods and goddesses and one goddess in particular that really fascinates him. The museum curator explains that the goddess was called Morning Flower and that once she was human until her lover went off to war. Everyday she would climb the Magic Mountain to pray for her lover’s safe return. The goddesses felt pity for her and they made her one of their own. When Ti asks what happened to Morning Flower and her lover, Ti and the audience are given a bit of foreshadowing. The curator’s reply is something to the effect that perhaps the story isn’t finished yet.