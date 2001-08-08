2001

Zu Warriors

  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 8th, 2001

Studio

One Hundred Years of Film Company

King Sky (Ekin Cheng), the sole disciple of the Kun Lun Sect, falls in love with his master Dawn (Cecilia Cheung). Dawn is killed when Insomnia destroys the Kin Lun Mountain. King Sky waits for two hundred years and meets Enigma (Cecilia Cheung), who is the reincarnation of Dawn, and in love with her again. However, Insomnia's Blood Clouds is ready to destroy Zu...

Cast

Louis KooRed
Cecilia CheungDawn / Enigma
Kelly LinAmnesia
Zhang ZiyiJoy
Wu JingYing
Sammo HungWhite Eyebrows

