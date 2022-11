Not Available

Recorded live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in 1977, this film showcases the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing Mozart's Bassoon Concerto in B-flat Major, featuring David Breidenthal on bassoon, with Zubin Mehta conducting. Highlighting the great strides the Philharmonic made under Mehta's direction, this program also includes performances of Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra, Dvorák's Symphony no. 8 in G Major and more.