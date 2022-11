Not Available

TV big city ballad three losers in the hunt for the big luck Passport Forger Ricki (Florian Lukas) must appease a principal (Henry Hübchen). Rickis parolee sister Jenny (Marie Zielcke) and the German-Russian Mitja should help. But everything turns out differently: The outsider Jenny and Mitja discover their common ground - and a lot more ... The delicate and excellently staffed love story gets under your skin.