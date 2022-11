Not Available

On 27 June 1993, a police operation with serious consequences took place at the train station of Bad Kleinen (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern). While trying to arrest the RAF terrorists Birgit Hogefeld and Wolfgang Grams, numerous shots are suddenly fired. The attack ends in a catastrophe: Young GSG-9 officer Michael Newrzella and RAF man Wolfgang Grams die. Very quickly the suspicion is raised that Grams might have been executed by police officers of the GSG-9 unit.