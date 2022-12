Not Available

Pathé-Journal newsreel on the assassination of Franz Ferdinand of Austria, heir presumptive to the Austro-Hungarian throne, and his wife Sophie on the 28th of June 1914. Shown are the Franz Joseph street in Sarajevo where the assassination took place. In Triest, Austria the arrival of the battle ship "Viribus Unitis" which carried the bodies. In Berlin, Germany the funeral service at the St. Hedwig's Cathedral.