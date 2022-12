Not Available

In the midst of a zombie apocalypse, a single father documents his life through videos he makes for his eight-month-old daughter. The daily struggle for survival is interrupted when, on one of his trips in search of food, he is attacked by an infected person. However, seeing that he does not seem to be undergoing any transformation, the videos begin to explore the changes in his body as he theorizes about the possibility that he might be immune and gaining superhuman abilities.