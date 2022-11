Not Available

Uzbek citizen Yury Derbenev is sent to work in Moscow to raise money for the treatment of a seriously ill daughter. His profession, however, is inappropriate: Yury Alexeevich is a teacher of Russian language and literature. And by nationality he is Russian. After many ordeals and misfortunes into which the capital plunged him, Yury is faced with a choice: to go to kill and save his own daughter or remain an honest person.