Zvyozdnaya komandirovka

Not Available

He did not understand how he got to this strange planet. You need to choose, because it turned out that there is also a certain alien, who in the same time appeared on Earth. But the peculiarity of the situation lies in the fact that between these characters really surprising similarities, which will become the reason for the emergence of a whole series of all sorts of oddities. It is not known whether they can return to their seats, because none of the participants in these events is not how it all happened. And viewers will get a whole lot of emotions and experiences, because to watch it all from the really interesting, as the arisen situation can hardly be called a typical and familiar to modern movies.