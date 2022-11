Not Available

Sivertsen has produced and animated a number of short animations since the early 1980s and since 1990 in his own company AnimaThorFilm. He has his work base in Nord-Trøndelag, where he works with advertising and short films, both digital and analogue. Zwish! is a character animation that also represented a timely celebration of the animated film inevitably not only synonymous with 'children's film'.