Zwischen Wahnsinn und Kunst – Die Sammlung Prinzhorn

Not Available

In his film "Between Madness and Art" director Christian Beetz takes the viewer on a voyage of discovery through the archives of the Prinzhorn Collection. The world's most important collection of pictorial works by psychiatric patients has had a lasting influence on psychiatric and therapeutic practice since its creation in the early 1920s. Modernist art, in particular Paul Klee, Alfred Kubin, Max Ernst and with him the Surrealist movement, also became enthusiastic about the works of "Insane Art". But the film does not remain solely in the historical reappraisal, but takes a step into the present. It accompanies two mentally ill patient-artists and formulates the central question of the current definition of art and illness.