Utsusemimaru returned from beach in dismay due to seeing women in swimsuits. Returning to the Spirit Base, Daigo prepared an indoor beach for Utchi to have fun together. Later, they find Nobuharu tamed by the two festival-themed Debo monsters. Daigo first used the Allomerus Zyudenchi and the Ovirapoo Zyudenchi, then Utchi used the Igaranodon Zyudenchi with an old man gag, which Daigo enjoys.