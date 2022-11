Not Available

Bearded rockers ZZ Top just might be the most easily recognizable musicians in history, with their identical beards, sunglasses and blazing guitars. Beyond the look is the gritty, bluesy rock sound that has kept them an enduring part of the music scene for many years. When MTV was new, it aired only videos, such as ZZ Top gems "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs." This collection includes 12 of the band's most popular videos.