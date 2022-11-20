ZZ Top - Grugahalle Essen

Not Available

ZZ TOP, blues-rock group from Texas will close the ROCKPALAST night on 19/20 with a special highlight. The appearance of this "Little Old Band From Texas" has several special features. First, this is the first appearance of this group outside of the United States. Secondly, for the first time ever ZZ Top accepted an offer for a television concert. ZZ Top is a three-man band from Houston, Texas. It was founded in 1970 by guitarist and singer Billy Gibbons. Musical role models for ZZ Top were on the one hand the then successful trios like JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, or Cream, on the other hand black blues musicians like MUDDY WATERS, WILLIE DIXON and JOHN LEE HOOKER.