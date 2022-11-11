ZZ Top - Live In Montreux

Not Available

With an unchanged line-up stretching back to 1969 and global album sales in excess of 50 million, ZZ Top continue to delight fans around the world with brilliant live concerts and great music. The band has made a number of visits to Montreux over the years and this concert from the 2013 Festival is undoubtedly one of their finest live performances. The set list blends tracks from early seventies albums such as Tres Hombres and Fandango through their eighties blockbuster period with Eliminator and Afterburner and up to their most recent release and return to their blues roots with La Futura . The middle section of the concert features a jazz-blues tribute to the late Montreux Festival founder Claude Nobs with guest appearances by Mike Flanigin on Hammond Organ and Van Wilks on guitar. ZZ Top, the lil ol band from Texas , are rocking the blues as strongly as ever!