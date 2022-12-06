Not Available

In this alternate future, the Cold War has continued on for 140 years. The Earth is divided into two diametrically opposed factions — the Eastern Block and the Western Block. The two sides maintain a façade of peace, but continue their war with the threat of total nuclear annihilation. One of the Western Block's top agents, Mylene Hoffman — an enhanced female cyborg, codename 009-1 — experiences on a day to day basis, what it means to be a pawn in this deadly game of spy vs. spy. Even though the war may be cold, it still means bloodshed. And each mission 009-1 almost miraculously overcomes, makes her question the ethics of her profession more and more...