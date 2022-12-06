Not Available

009-1

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ishimori Entertainment

In this alternate future, the Cold War has continued on for 140 years. The Earth is divided into two diametrically opposed factions — the Eastern Block and the Western Block. The two sides maintain a façade of peace, but continue their war with the threat of total nuclear annihilation. One of the Western Block's top agents, Mylene Hoffman — an enhanced female cyborg, codename 009-1 — experiences on a day to day basis, what it means to be a pawn in this deadly game of spy vs. spy. Even though the war may be cold, it still means bloodshed. And each mission 009-1 almost miraculously overcomes, makes her question the ethics of her profession more and more...

Cast

Images