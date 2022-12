Not Available

07 zgłoś się (07 come in) is a very successful Polish criminal TV series. Directed by Krzysztof Szmagier, it centers around the investigations of Police (Milicja Obywatelska) lieutenant Sławomir Borewicz, played by Bronisław Cieślak. The series has 21 60-minutes Polish language episodes, divided into 5 seasons - as the series was filmed in 1976, 1978, 1981, 1984 and 1987.