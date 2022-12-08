Not Available

What happens when one sassy straight girl gets up close and personal with five fierce gay men? A whole lot of OMFG. Host and resident straight gal pal Aliya-Jasmine gets down and dirty with her gaggle of gays in 1 Girl 5 Gays--part talk show, part advice column, all outrageousness. Featuring real stories from a panel of hysterical guys, 1 Girl 5 Gays boldly bares it all. From jaw-dropping questions about love and sex to juicy celebrity gossip and pop culture drama, no topic is off limits for this group of hip hotties. Check in with the boys (and girl!) of 1 Girl 5 Gays to get the inside scoop on everything you always wanted to know but were afraid to ask!