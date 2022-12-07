1 Kadin 1 Erkek

Not Available

Love Bugs focuses on the humorous and universally recognized differences between men and women proving in every episode that men really are from Venus and women from Mars. The difference between the sexes has never been funnier or more entertaining. The format launched in Canada under “Un Gars Une Fille” title. Later, its broadcasting initiated in France, Italy, Bulgaria, Greece, Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Mexico, Lithuania, Lebanon, Latvia, Israel, Greece, Germany, Belgium, Canada-English version. The program that has succeeded extraordinarily and that has become phenomena in every broadcasted country, was never included in any category and stayed on the screen for several years as a different and unique artwork. The Altioklar TV Programs Ltd.Sti. is producing the Turkey version of Love Bugs “Un Gars Une Fille” series. Muge Turalı has undertaken the directorship and Mehmet Altioklar is the producer of this program. The copyrights of the format belong to Les Productions Avanti Cine Video Inc. and the original idea, concept and scenario belong to Guy A.Lepage. The adaptation of the scenarios, are being done by Murat Disli and Itir Arda. Demet Evgar and Emre Karayel are sharing the leading roles. The show is aired on Thursday evenings at 23:15 at TurkMax. The new season have moved to Star TV and got renamed to "Bir Erkek Bir Kadin" (also "B1r Erkek B1r Kadin").