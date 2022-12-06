1 Litre of Tears

Not Available

This drama is based on the real-life struggles of a 15-year-old girl named Aya Kito who suffered from an incurable disease, but lived life to the fullest until her death at 25. The script is based on the diary Aya kept writing until she could no longer hold a pen. Aya Ikeuchi proved her courage and positive attitude towards an uncertain future when suffering such an illness, spinocerebellar ataxia. The drama spans a decade, during which she graduates from school while her conditions worsen.