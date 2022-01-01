Not Available

1 Night 2 Days

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Koen Media Corporation

1 Night 2 Days (Korean: 1박 2일), first aired on August 5, 2007, is a South Korean reality-variety show shown on the KBS2. 1 Night 2 Days is one of the two segments (the other segment is The Return of Superman) for Happy Sunday. The show's members consists of Cha Taehyun, Kim Jongmin, Defconn, Jung Joonyoung, Kim Junho and Yoon Shiyoon. Real wild road variety is the show's motto to recommend viewers the various places of interest in South Korea.

Cast

Kim Jun-hoHimself
Cha Tae-hyun Himself
Yoon Shi-yoonHimself
Jung Joon-youngHimself
DefconnHimself
Kim Joo-hyuckHimself

View Full Cast >

Images